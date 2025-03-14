KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The Sepang Sessions Court has ordered Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman to enter his defence on four charges related to uploading indecent videos during Aidilfitri nearly three years ago.

According to Sinar Harian, Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman ruled that the prosecution had successfully established a prima facie case, warranting the continuation of the trial.

“More than just eating in public during Ramadan, uploading inappropriate videos in the holy month is also disrespectful,” the judge was quoted as saying.

Aliff Syukri, a cosmetics entrepreneur, appeared visibly upset as he left the courtroom due to prior commitments.

He is accused of sharing videos with offensive content via his Instagram account on April 13, 15, 17, and 21, 2022, with the posts later detected by authorities.

The charges, under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, carry a maximum fine of RM50,000, up to one year in prison, or both, with an additional fine of RM1,000 for each continued day of violation.

The controversial five-minute music video had sparked public backlash for allegedly featuring exaggerated feminine movements and promoting values contrary to local norms.