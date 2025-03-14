BETONG, March 14 — Sarawak’s own airline, AirBorneo, is set to enhance air connectivity in Betong Division, with operations expected to commence at the Bebuling Short Take-Off and Landing Airport (STOLport) upon its completion in November this year.

According to a statement, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said AirBorneo will operate the STOLport, significantly improving accessibility for Betong and its surrounding areas.

He was speaking to reporters after inspecting three major infrastructure projects in his Bukit Saban constituency today to assess their construction progress.

Uggah, who is Sarawak Infrastructure and Port Development Minister, revealed that the RM248 million Bebuling STOLport is now 73.77 per cent complete.

“Adjacent to it, the RM16 million Bebuling Collecting, Processing and Packaging Centre (CPPC) is nearing completion, with only minor finishing touches left.

“Meanwhile, the RM36 million Sungai Paku Bridge is currently 65.88 per cent complete and is also expected to be ready by November,” he said.

He further highlighted that the CPPC, developed under the Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda), will support 1,000 acres surrounding the STOLport.

“We have selected four companies to undertake economic activities in the area,” Uggah said.

The CPPC will serve as a hub for collecting, processing, and packaging agricultural products before transporting them via air to various markets.

During his visit, Uggah was accompanied by Betong MP Datuk Dr Richard Rapu, JKR Sarawak director Cassidy Morris, and Betong Resident Richard M. Abunawas.

The delegation also inspected the Sungai Paku Bridge, which remains on track for completion by November.

Uggah emphasised that Sarawak is undergoing a major infrastructure transformation.

“Our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg wants such projects to be carried out and successfully completed.

“He wants all rural areas to be linked with good road networks including the bridges.

“These will assist in developing the economic potentials of such areas to increase the people’s income.

“For instance, we are building the Coastal Road and the Second Trunk Road.

“We are also looking at the many timber roads,” he said.

Additionally, Uggah noted that Sarawak is building the RM1 billion Sarawak-Sabah Link Road 1 and the RM7.1 billion Sarawak-Sabah Link Road 2, alongside 16 bridges currently under construction statewide.

“By this month soon, the Jepak Bridge in Bintulu and the Batang Rajang Bridge near Sibu will be open for public use.

“Then by April, the Saribas 1 will be ready while the country’s longest bridge crossing a river, the Batang Lupar 1 bridge, will be ready.

“The Lingga Bridge in Sri Aman is ready too but we are waiting for its access road on both sides to be completed,” he said. — The Borneo Post