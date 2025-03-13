KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — A playground at a housing estate in Kepong was severely damaged after vandals set fire to the equipment, causing damage estimated to be in the six figures.

According to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the incident occurred at a playground on Jalan 13/32 in Jinjang Baru, resulting in severe damage.

“The slide tube and rubber flooring were completely destroyed, while the EPDM flooring melted due to the fire. The incident resulted in an estimated loss of RM100,000.

“Such irresponsible actions not only cause losses to the authorities but also inconvenience the community, especially children who use these facilities,” it said in a statement.

DBKL then said it would assist law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend the vandal.

The agency said that while it has been upgrading playgrounds annually to meet safety standards, such acts undermine the efforts to maintain safe play spaces for children in the city.

DBKL also urged the public to help protect public facilities by urgently reporting suspicious activities that they encounter in public facilities.