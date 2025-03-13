KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd today confirmed that a technical fault was the cause of a loud bang heard at the Abdullah Hukum LRT station last night.

It said no passengers were injured during the incident, which took place at 10.43pm and caused minor disruptions to services.

“Impact from the incident included a small plume of smoke and a loud bang,” Rapid Rail said in a statement.

The fault was traced to a malfunctioning power collector assembly, prompting transit officers to evacuate passengers and activate an alternative train service.

The faulty train has since been sent to the maintenance depot for further inspection, and engineers are conducting enhanced checks on all operating trains.

Rapid Rail also announced that transit officers will increase monitoring, particularly during peak hours, to ensure safety and reliability.

The company apologised for the inconvenience and pledged ongoing improvements to provide safe, comfortable, and smooth travel for passengers.