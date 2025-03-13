JOHOR BARU, March 13 — Police here have arrested a 30-year-old local man suspected of criminal intimidation using a wooden cane on the Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) highway.

The arrest took place at 10.30am yesterday in the Skudai area, in response to a video of the incident that went viral on Facebook, said Johor Baru South district police chief ACP Raub Selamat.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect acted out of anger after the victim cut into his lane during a traffic congestion incident on March 9, 2025, at approximately 5.30pm,” he said in a statement.

“The police also seized a cane used in the incident as evidence.”

Raub also confirmed that the suspect has two prior criminal records but is not currently wanted for any other offences.

The suspect, who tested negative for drug influence, is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, which carries a penalty of up to two years' imprisonment or a fine.

Additionally, the case falls under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which allows for fines of up to RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year.

Police have requested anyone with relevant information to contact the Johor Baru South police hotline at 07-2182323.