IPOH, March 13 — R. Thinakaran, 62, who has been missing since March 11 after leaving home for a physiotherapy appointment was found dead today.

T. Ashmitha, his daughter, confirmed that her father was found this evening.

“We just got the news. He is found and has passed away,” she told Malay Mail.

However, it is unclear where he was found and what was the cause of death.

A police spokesman told Malay Mail that the Ipoh police district chief will be issuing a statement on the matter soon.

Ashmitha had expressed deep concern for her father’s safety as he has been suffering from several medical conditions.

She explained that her father has been experiencing severe back pain and is also diabetic, a bypass patient and has a condition known as multifocal motor neuropathy.