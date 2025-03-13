KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has called on the government to consider providing special financial aid for Hari Raya Aidilfitri to ease the financial burden of civil servants as they prepare for the festive season.

Cuepacs president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat expressed hope that the government would continue the tradition of granting this aid, which has been in place for several years.

“We understand that civil servants have recently received a salary increase. However, the annual Aidilfitri special aid is a highly valued and eagerly awaited initiative. We believe the government will continue to prioritise their welfare.

“The celebration of Aidilfitri often comes with increased expenses, particularly for those traveling back to their hometowns and preparing household necessities, in addition to the rising educational needs of their children,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Adnan further noted that when civil servants have extra money to spend, the economic benefits extend to various sectors, including small entrepreneurs, food vendors, and other service industries.

He said Cuepacs deeply appreciates the government’s attention and consideration of this request, recognising it as a gesture of appreciation for public sector employees who continue to serve with dedication and responsibility. — Bernama