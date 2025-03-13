KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — A new cryptocurrency project called $JHOLOW has been launched, ostensibly aiming to crowdsource information on the whereabouts of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho (Jho Low), the mastermind behind the 1MDB scandal.

The initiative, created by crypto enthusiasts and investigative journalists, intends to incentivise users to share credible leads on Low’s location in exchange for blockchain-based rewards.

“$JHOLOW is more than a coin — it’s a community-driven investigation,” said Bradley Hope, co-author of Billion Dollar Whale, adding that the project merges crypto incentives with investigative journalism.

The system offers bounties for verified tips, with rewards in $JHOLOW tokens for information on Low’s whereabouts, assets, or financial networks.

Drawing from the success of online detective communities, the initiative hopes to replicate how Reddit users and OSINT hobbyists have helped solve high-profile cases.

The project’s website outlines strict rules prohibiting illegal information-gathering methods, ensuring that all leads undergo journalistic scrutiny.

This project is emerging as traditional law enforcement agencies struggle to locate Low, who has reportedly been hiding in China, Macau, or the Middle East.

While the project’s founders acknowledged its experimental nature, they said it could introduce a new model of decentralised investigation, combining cryptocurrency speculation with real-world impact.

Memecoins like $JHOLOW often rely on community hype rather than intrinsic value, making them extremely volatile and prone to speculation, posing significant risks for participants.