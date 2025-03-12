KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has today urged Malaysians to understand the reasons why there were differences in the amount of fines in two recent cases involving “racial, religious and royalty” issues or “3R”.

Speaking on behalf of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah urged the public to stop spreading any misinformation on the matter, since it will tarnish public harmony.

“The prime minister emphasised that all parties must understand the amendments to acts and laws that were previously approved, even if there are differences in penalties and fines imposed,” he said in PMO’s daily briefing here.

“Any misconceptions or inaccurate information shared on this matter will only create unhealthy perceptions at a time when we are all urged to continue fostering harmony and societal well-being.”

He said that Anwar expressed hope that all Malaysians, regardless of race, can put an end to divisiveness and move forward to ensure harmony and mutual respect among the people and the nation.

Anwar also extended his appreciation to any party that has ceased spreading negativity or attempting to stir unrest, he added.

Earlier, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) released a frequently asked questions (FAQ) document explaining its decision on the matter.

In the document, MCMC said Era FM operator Maestra Broadcast Sdn Bhd was fined RM250,000 based on a recent amendment to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, while the case involving comedian Harith Iskander and Facebook user Cecelia Yap had come before the amendment.

Last night, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said that no further action will be taken against Era FM hosts Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jazmin John Louis Jeffri, and Radin Amir Affendy over their recent video clip mocking the Hindu community and the Thaipusam celebration.

Harith had previously expressed his reaction to what he saw as the absurdity in the furore against the “ham and cheese” sandwich sold in convenience stores, while Yap had commented in his post with an offensive remark involving Muslims.



