KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The Malaysian Institute of Integrity (IIM) in collaboration with the Malaysian Centre for Policy and Economic Affairs Foundation (Yayasan PEACE) yesterday launched a book Mandate for Integrity and Governance: Malaysia MADANI.

The book, which is a collection of speeches by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, containing a collection of 30 texts of his speeches emphasising matters related to integrity and governance, was launched by the Prime Minister at a ceremony in Angkasapuri Kota Media.

In a statement, IIM said the publication of the book is seen as a driving force for the MADANI Government’s efforts to improve the country’s position in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) with a target of reaching the 25th position by 2033.

“This goal requires a collective effort from the government, the private sector and the community through legal reforms, administrative transparency as well as continuing education on integrity.

“This book can be an important reference in efforts to shape Malaysia as a corruption-free country as well as a catalyst to create a transparent society and practice the values of integrity,” the statement said.

The statement added that IIM will continue to be committed to raising awareness, providing training and becoming the main reference for the public and private sectors in improving efficient and effective governance.

The book launch ceremony was also witnessed by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Senior Political Secretary to the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin and IIM Chief Executive Officer Rahman Mohd Din.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar who is also the IIM Chairman, Yayasan PEACE Chief Executive Officer Mohd Hassanal Bolqiah Mohd Yusof, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj. — Bernama