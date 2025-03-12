KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The issue of 3R — royalty, religion, and race — can be likened to a “new warfare strategy” capable of destabilising the nation with just a few keystrokes, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

According to Berita Harian, he warned that the misuse of 3R issues with malicious intent could be exploited to stir unrest.

“Such issues threaten national security, public order, citizens’ well-being, political and economic stability, and racial harmony.

“To prevent this, the public must act with maturity and not be swayed by emotions,” he said when contacted by the national daily today.

Razarudin urged the public to verify information before sharing it on social media, cautioning against spreading unverified content.

“Avoid posting statuses, comments, tweets, images, posters, or videos without considering social, cultural, and racial sensitivities, as they could cause offence.

“The 3R principle — ‘Research’, ‘Responsibility’ and ‘Report’ — should be practised before sharing any content online,” he was quoted as saying.

He also stressed the importance of mutual respect and urged people not to fall for narratives pushed by those with personal agendas.

So far this year, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has investigated 31 cases linked to 3R issues, with 17 involving the royal institution.

“The remaining cases include 12 related to religion and two to race.

“However, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has yet to bring charges in any of these cases,” he said.

Yesterday, the Pahang Sultan urged leaders to stop being “clowns” who exploit 3R issues for political gain, warning that such actions fuel division.

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah called on all leaders, particularly politicians, to act as unifiers rather than agitators disrupting the country’s harmony.