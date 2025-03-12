KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The General Operations Force (PGA) has shut down an illegal gold mining operation in Lubuk Terak, Rusila in Terengganu, seizing equipment worth an estimated RM1.89 million.

According to Berita Harian, Southeast Brigade PGA Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the raid was conducted by Battalion 9 PGA in collaboration with the state police contingent headquarters (IPK) under Op Bersepadu Khazanah at around 5pm yesterday.

He also said a 57-year-old man was found operating the site without a valid mining licence.

“Police have arrested the suspect and seized all mining equipment and machinery, valued at approximately RM1.89 million.

“The case is being investigated under the Terengganu Mineral Enactment 2002 for illegal mining,” he said in a statement.

Nik Ros Azhan added that the suspect and seized items have been handed over to the Terengganu Land and Mines Office (PTG) for further action.