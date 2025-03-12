PUTRAJAYA, March 12 — Social media platforms under Meta, as well as Google and X (formerly Twitter), are still in the process of obtaining social media licences from the Malaysian government, Communications and Digital Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

Fahmi confirmed that TikTok, WeChat, and Telegram have already obtained their respective social media licences.

He added that X, owned by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, continues to claim that it does not have the required number of users in Malaysia to necessitate a social media licence.

Currently, platforms with over eight million users in Malaysia are required to have such a licence to operate.

However, Fahmi said Meta’s top management has expressed interest in meeting with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to deliberate on the matter.

Meta owns and operates Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp.

“This (deliberation) has to come to an end, but we will give them time for engagement to reach a conclusion,” Fahmi said during a press conference at the Ministry of Communications today.

Fahmi also said he has directed MCMC to write to Meta regarding the Singapore government’s decision to require Meta to verify the identities of all Facebook advertisers against government-issued records by the end of June, in an effort to combat scammers.

“In over 20 engagement sessions with Meta, we stressed that its actions, specifically on Facebook, allow scammers and online gambling syndicates to continue advertising inappropriate content.

“This must be curbed. From the start, we have asked Meta to block these accounts and their payment methods, such as credit cards.

“Unfortunately, Meta refused to cooperate at that time.

“So, the Singaporean government’s initiative provides an opportunity for Malaysia to push for restrictions against scammers and online gambling syndicates advertising on Meta and other platforms,” he said.

On a related matter, Fahmi said the Online Safety Act 2024 is awaiting royal assent and will apply to all social media platforms, regardless of their number of users.

The bill was passed following a bloc vote in the Dewan Rakyat on December 11, 2024.