KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — An express bus carrying 39 passengers overturned near KM 245.5 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound early this morning.

The crash, which occurred around 6am, left six people injured, with two requiring further treatment at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital (HTJ) in Seremban.

In a statement, a Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said the Rembau Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was deployed after receiving a call at 6.01am.

“The accident involved a bus that veered off the road. A total of 40 people, including the driver, were on board — 38 women and two men.

“Additional teams from BBP Senawang, Tampin, Kota, Seremban 2, and Seremban were dispatched. The operation commander confirmed that six women sustained minor injuries,” the spokesperson said in a statement today.

All victims received initial treatment from ambulance paramedics, assisted by the EMRS Special Team. Two injured passengers were later taken to HTJ for further medical care.

Meanwhile, PLUS, in an update on X at 8.16am, said accident clearance was ongoing, with the right lanes in both directions and the middle lane southbound still blocked.

“The SmartLane remains active, using the emergency lane southbound. Traffic is backed up for five kilometres southbound and slow-moving for two kilometres northbound. Plan your journey accordingly,” it said.