KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Police are tracking down suspects linked to unrest involving factory workers in Pokok Sena, Kedah yesterday.

The incident, which has been circulating on TikTok since yesterday, was captured in a one-minute, 11-second video showing a group of individuals believed to be factory workers engaged in disorderly conduct.

In a statement today, Kota Setar District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Siti Nor Salawati Saad, said an analysis of the video confirmed that the unrest occurred at a factory in Jabi, Pokok Sena, Kedah, around midday.

“Pokok Sena Police Station received an initial report at 1.05pm, prompting a police team to the scene to assess the situation.

“A police report was subsequently lodged for further action.

“Preliminary investigations found that the unrest broke out at 12.05pm following a dispute between a group of workers and two factory supervisors,” she said in the statement.

The dispute was reportedly triggered by workers’ dissatisfaction over delayed salary payments, as previously communicated by the company.

The altercation escalated into pushing and shoving, resulting in minor injuries to three individuals.

The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.