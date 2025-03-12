GEORGE TOWN, March 12 — DAP national vice-chairman Chow Kon Yeow said he will maintain a low profile in the party elections this weekend.

The Penang chief minister declined to comment on speculation that he is poised to replace Lim Guan Eng as party chairman.

“I am a low-key personality in the election, so I will remain as that. I don’t prefer to comment. If I comment, I will become high key,” he said after a press conference in Komtar today.

There is talk that Chow could lead DAP as its national chairman after the party elections on March 16.

He will be defending his position in the central executive committee (CEC), where he has served as national vice-chairman for 25 years.

The party elections will see 30 members elected to the CEC.

Earlier, Chow announced that 274,151 recipients of the state’s i-Sejahtera social welfare aid would receive their cash assistance today via electronic fund transfer (EFT).

He said RM49.45 million had been allocated for the programme, which benefits senior citizens, persons with disabilities, single mothers, and housewives.

Of the recipients, 205,089 are under the senior citizens programme, while 43,321 are housewives. Another 15,330 are persons with disabilities, and 10,411 are single mothers.

Last year, RM50.54 million was allocated for i-Sejahtera, benefiting 280,633 recipients.