KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to meet the United States Ambassador to Malaysia, Edgard D. Kagan, later today.

Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, the prime minister’s senior press secretary, said Anwar and Kagan are expected to discuss bilateral relations.

“The meeting will also touch on Malaysia’s role in the Asean chairmanship next year and the upcoming special Asean-US summit,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) daily briefing, which was broadcast live today.

MORE TO COME