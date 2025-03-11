PETALING JAYA, March 11 — A 48-year-old man died after his car crashed into a road divider near the Putrajaya toll plaza on the PLUS highway this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said a distress call was received at about 7.42am.

“Firefighters from the Cyberjaya fire station were dispatched to the scene.

“We believe the victim identified as Ngu Kwong Chiong, had crashed his car into the road divider. He was trapped in the vehicle following the crash, but we managed to extricate him,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Mukhlis said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a separate incident earlier the same day, a man in his 40s was killed after his car collided with the back of a lorry along the Damansara-Puchong Expressway.

Ahmad Mukhlis said the department received a distress call regarding the accident at about 3.18am.

"The victim was trapped in the car following the crash. We managed to get him out, but he succumbed to his injuries," he said.