PETALING JAYA, March 10 — A search and rescue operation is underway after a man reportedly fell off the Penang Bridge early this morning.

According to Timur Laut police chief Abdul Rozak Muhammad, the police received a report from highway concessionaire PLUS Malaysia Bhd about the incident at Km7.4 of the bridge, heading from the island towards Perai, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

“A SAR operation has been launched in collaboration with the fire and rescue department, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, the Civil Defence Force, and the marine police,” he said in a statement, as quoted by FMT.

Rozak said the victim has yet to be found, and the search is ongoing.

He added that an early investigation revealed CCTV footage showing a man falling from the bridge at 6.14am.

“A motorcycle, suspected to belong to the victim, was found by the bridge’s barrier,” he said, adding that police checks identified the victim as a 34-year-old man from Gat Lebuh Cecil in George Town.