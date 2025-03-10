CYBERJAYA, March 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reiterated today that talks about the allocation for opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) are still ongoing.

In response to accusations that the government had been unjust in its allocation to opposition MPs, he emphasised that discussions must be held before any drafts can be revised.

As reported by the New Straits Times (NST), he said that discussions should take place first, and any drafts can be amended later.

He expressed frustration with individuals criticising the issue without understanding the process, urging them to learn before acting like “street heroes”.

Free Malaysia Today reported that Anwar slammed claims that opposition MPs were facing financial difficulties.

“Do you know how much an MP earns if you include all allowances? It reaches RM30,000 to RM40,000. So, it’s not that they don’t have money,” he was quoted as saying after attending the 2025 Revenue Collection Day here today.

Earlier, Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin stated that his coalition had valid reasons to oppose the draft, arguing that the conditions set by the government were excessively strict and unjust.

However, according to NST, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was optimistic about reaching a positive outcome in his discussions with the Madani government regarding his constituency’s allocation.

He thanked Anwar and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof for their assistance, stating that after several negotiations, Muar would receive the allocations.

Yesterday, Fadillah confirmed that Syed Saddiq had, in principle, agreed to several government conditions.