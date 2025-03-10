KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) recorded a new tax collection high of RM184.8 billion in 2024.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this marked an increase of RM1.46 billion compared to 2023.

He described the achievement as a testament to LHDN’s discipline, integrity, and leadership.

Anwar credited LHDN’s firmness in ensuring tax compliance, particularly among the wealthy and powerful, as a key factor behind the milestone.

“For the first time since last year, all major corporate figures, without exception, have shown interest and fulfilled their responsibility by paying their taxes,” he said.

Anwar was speaking at the 29th Hari Hasil celebration held at LHDN’s headquarters in Cyberjaya today.

He stressed that no one, especially the rich and powerful, is exempt from paying their dues.

Anwar also expressed optimism about LHDN’s future direction.

“I’m optimistic and, of course, impressed with the performance of LHDN in recent years, particularly last year.

“They are now more organised and structured, and new instruments like the e-invoice have been introduced, which have helped.

“If they maintain this standard and discipline, I believe they will achieve even better results,” he said.

Anwar also said Malaysia is among the ASEAN countries that provide the most tax relief, especially for the lower classes of B40 and M40, taking into account their family, education, and health needs.

“Therefore, despite the huge tax relief provided, revenue collection efforts still need to be improved,” he stressed. — Bernama