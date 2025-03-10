PUTRAJAYA, March 10 — Malaysian mothers’ overseas-born children born before the Federal Constitution’s amended citizenship laws were passed last year are now entitled to seek citizenship by way of registration.

This follows a settlement between advocacy group Family Frontiers and the Malaysian government today ahead of a scheduled hearing over a constitutional challenge involving Malaysian citizenship that has gone on for at least five years.

The settlement, in the form of a consent order, was endorsed by a five-member bench chaired by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat at the Federal Court earlier today.

Per the consent order, a child below the age of 18 born overseas to a Malaysian mother and foreign father before the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 was passed in Parliament last year can now apply for citizenship under Article 15(2) of the Federal Constitution.

Subject to Article 26(1) and compliance with the application procedure stipulated under Article 15(2) of the Federal Constitution, alongside the required supporting documents, the child will be registered as a Malaysian based on existing terms provided under the aforementioned amendment.

