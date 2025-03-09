KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standards Compliance Department detained 55 individuals, including two police personnel, during a raid on an entertainment outlet in Pudu around 4pm yesterday.

In a statement today, Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said the detainees included 19 women, both locals and foreigners, aged between 22 and 51.

“One of the male suspects possessed Ketamine, while a female suspect had Erimin 5. A total of 25 men and 17 women tested positive for drugs,” he said.

He added that the suspects will be remanded today under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for investigations under Sections 12(2) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“We urge the public to steer clear of drug-related activities. We encourage anyone with inquiries or information to contact the Dang Wangi District police headquarters at 03-26002222, the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21159999, or the nearest police station,” he said. — Bernama