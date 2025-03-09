KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 – A crocodile believed to be the same one spotted near Masjid Jamek and Mid Valley has reportedly been seen in Klang River near the Malayan Mansion building near Masjid India here.

The Star quoted Kuala Lumpur Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Mej Ahmad Junaid Dukut Soerharto Ahmad saying capturing the reptile could take time due to weather conditions and strong river currents.

“It has been raining quite heavily lately, so the river current is strong, posing a risk to our members during the search and capture.

“Although the rain had stopped, there was the risk of lightning strikes,” he reportedly said.

Ahmad Junaidi said two teams were dispatched after receiving a public report at 10.19pm last night.

Assisted by the police and the Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan), authorities prepared trapping equipment at 11pm, but the crocodile was no longer visible.

Last month, Perhilitan had set up a trap after the three-metre crocodile was sighted in a river near Mid Valley Megamall.

Earlier this month, on February 8, Perhilitan had gone on high alert after a viral video showed a crocodile in a river near Masjid Jamek in the capital.

Perhilitan director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim confirmed the sighting and said warning signs would be installed in the area.

A previous video posted on February 5 showed another crocodile emerging from Sungai Klang near the Klang Mosque, adding to growing concerns about reptile sightings in the city’s waterways.



