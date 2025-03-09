KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has invited the public to join Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for a breaking of the fast event Monday.

In a Facebook post, he said that the event, organised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), in collaboration with 13 Islamic religious affairs agencies, will take place at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque, Presint 3, Putrajaya, from 5.30pm to 8pm.

“A total of 10,000 iftar meal packs will be provided for all attendees,” he added.

The event will also feature a religious talk by Pahang deputy mufti Datuk Badli Shah Alauddin, titled ‘Ramadan Pemacu Ummah Madani’, along with a performance by the renowned nasyid group Rabbani. — Bernama