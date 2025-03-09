KOTA KINABALU, March 9 — The General Operations Force (GOF) has arrested 16 individuals, including four women, and seized RM4.57 million worth of frozen goods in raids under Op Taring Chiller across seven districts in Sabah.

Sabah GOF Brigade Commander Datuk Abdul Rani Alias said those detained were workers and business owners, aged between 19 and 63, of unlicensed food distribution premises in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Keningau, Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Semporna and Tawau.

He said acting on intelligence, a series of raids were carried out starting at around 10am last Friday at several premises in the affected districts.

“These premises are believed to be involved in distributing frozen food without a permit and failing to fully comply with the regulations set by the Sabah Veterinary Services Department and the Ministry of Health.

“The illegal goods have been sent to a veterinary warehouse. The seized items, consisting of various types of meat, including chicken, duck, beef and other frozen products, are estimated to be worth RM4.57 million,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The case is being investigated under Section 15(1) of the Animal Welfare Enactment 2015, the Food Act 1983 and the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

A total of 76 police personnel and veterinary officers were involved in the operation. — Bernama