KUCHING, March 9 — A 57-year-old farmer died after being involved in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Kampung Engkeramut in Sri Aman yesterday afternoon.

Sri Aman district police chief DSP Mathew Manggie said initial investigations at the scene found that the deceased had lost control over his motorcycle upon reaching a three-way junction while he was on his way back to the village.

“The motorcycle struck a red plastic traffic cone, causing the victim to plunge into a ditch and become pinned under the motorcycle,” he explained.

Mathew said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Sri Aman Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a team from the Sri Aman fire station was dispatched to the scene after receiving a call at 4.50pm.

“Upon arrival, the firefighters carried the victim to the road. The victim was pronounced dead by the paramedics and his body was then handed over to the police for further action.” — The Borneo Post