KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Seputeh Member of Parliament Teresa Kok is willing to cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), which detained two of her former staff members on Thursday.

The DAP vice-chairman posted on Facebook yesterday that she is committed to ensuring justice is upheld and believes that the MACC investigation is related to the issue of inflated pricing for the purchase of LG brand smartboards.

“In late October 2024, I was informed by the Federal Territory Implementation Coordination Unit (WPKL ICU) that the allocation for my constituency had been used to channel RM99,000 to each of the 16 schools for the purchase of smartboards and Smart TVs.

“However, I never approved any allocation of that scale. In fact, further investigations found that the company that issued the invoice does not exist... it’s a fake entity,” she said.

Teresa said that an official LG electrical supply distributor had confirmed that the actual cost for three smartboards and three Smart TVs should have been RM55,299 and not RM99,000, resulting in a difference of RM43,701 for each school and RM699,216 for all 16 schools.

“I had brought up this issue and questioned the rationale behind the Federal Territory Education Department’s request to me to purchase LG brand smartboards during a Special Chamber session in Parliament on Nov 14, which was also broadcast on my social media platforms,” she said.

“The difference of RM699,216 is significant and (represents) a serious breach of trust. I have always held firm to DAP’s motto, which is committed to advocating good governance, integrity and social justice for the people, and that’s also the case when I raised the issue regarding the purchase of smartboards for schools involving public funds,” she said. — Bernama