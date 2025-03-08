KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended financial assistance to the family of the late Abu Hanifah Yusof, who recently died in a road accident.

The contribution was delivered by the Prime Minister’s political secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, during his visit to the family in Kampung Cherating Baru in Kuantan.

In a post on Facebook, Ahmad Farhan said Abu Hanifah left behind a wife and three children, including one who recently completed the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination and two younger siblings with disabilities requiring special care.

“Now, their mother is their sole provider. I visited not only to offer condolences but also to deliver financial aid from the Prime Minister as a gesture of compassion.

“I encouraged the mother and eldest child to stay strong in facing life’s challenges. May our presence bring them some relief and their daily trials eased,” he said in the post also shared by Anwar.

He also urged Muslims to pray for Abu Hanifah’s soul to be blessed and placed among the righteous. — Bernama