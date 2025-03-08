KANGAR, March 8 — A retired soldier was killed and his son seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by a car along Jalan Dato Kayaman, Beseri, near Padang Besar last night.

Padang Besar deputy police chief Supt Sarih Salleh said in the incident at 7.45 pm, the 49-year-old victim died at the scene. His 16-year-old son, who was riding pillion, is receiving treatment at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) here.

Investigations revealed that a Honda Civic car, driven by a 33-year-old car wash worker, was travelling at high speed along Jalan Dato Kayaman-Jejawi before losing control and crashing into the rear of the motorcycle.

“The impact caused the motorcycle to veer off course and crash into a streetlight, while the car swerved and hit a roadside barrier. The Honda Civic driver also sustained severe injuries and is currently being treated at HTF,” Sarih said in a statement today.

Those with information regarding the incident are urged to assist in the investigation by contacting Investigating Officer Inspector Muhammad Muzammil Zamree at 04-9490222. — Bernama