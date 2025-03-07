KUALA TERENGGANU, March 7 — A Tahfiz student, who was riding a motorcycle home after performing the Tarawih prayers, was killed when hit by another motorcycle on Jalan Kampung Pengadang Baru here last night.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the police were informed about the crash at 10.45pm and identified the victim as Muhammad Adam Syakir Rahmat, 19, from Marang.

The crash was believed to have occurred when Muhammad Adam Syakir suddenly came out from a junction, resulting in the other motorcyclist, Muhammad Hafeeq Izzuan Mohd Izzad Izzuan, 21, who was on the main road not able to apply the brake on time and crashed into the former, he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Adam Syakir died at the scene and the body was sent to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital for post-mortem, while Muhammad Hafeeq Izzuan, from Kampung Gong Kiat, sustained serious injuries and was also sent to the same hospital for treatment. — Bernama