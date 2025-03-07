KOTA BELUD, March 7 — The state government’s achievements and various initiatives should be widely publicised so that more grassroots citizens are aware of the government’s efforts, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

“I want to highlight these achievements because some people may not be aware of our efforts. The opposition enjoys spreading slander and claiming that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government has failed,” he said in his speech at the Iftar with the Chief Minister event at Masjid Jamek Kampung Taun Gusi yesterday

Hajiji stressed that unity and political stability must be preserved as they are essential for driving further progress in the state.

He said that the present government has introduced various achievements and initiatives, surpassing previous administrations.

“No one can deny that since we took over the government, we have achieved significant successes through various initiatives that were never implemented before.

“From economic aspects to public welfare and education, we have done a great deal. Moreover, investor-friendly policies have created thousands of job opportunities.

“Therefore, with unity and political stability, we can develop this state. That is why unity is crucial, and I am pleased to see that this event is attended not only by the Bajausama community or Muslims but also by other communities, including church leaders from Kota Belud,” he said.

During the event, the Chief Minister also carried out the gimmick launching of the Mukim Rosok and Mukim Keguraan Sabah Native Land Services Programme (Pantas) and presented land titles to 55 recipients at the Tempasuk State Legislative Assembly constituency.

A total of 16 villages benefited from this land title distribution, covering an area of 1,559.8165 hectares (equivalent to 3,854.39 acres). — The Borneo Post