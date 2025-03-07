MELAKA, March 7 — An unemployed man was charged in the Ayer Keroh Magistrates’ Court here today with causing injuries that led to the death of a part-time female singer last month.

The accused, Hong Yew Peng, 54, nodded in understanding as the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Nur Afiqah Radhiah Zainurin, but no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge, Hong is accused of intentionally causing bodily harm that resulted in the death of Ling Lu Cheng, 52, at a house in Jalan Sri Mangga, Taman Sri Mangga Seksyen 1, in Melaka Tengah, between 1.30am and 3.30am on February 22.

The charge framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the mandatory death sentence or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, along with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane if the death penalty is not imposed.

Deputy public prosecutor Hanis Aliah Ahmad Kamarulnajuib appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented.

The court fixed April 21 for the submission of the DNA and postmortem reports.

Earlier, Hong was seen arriving at the court complex in a police vehicle, wearing a Melaka Hospital patient gown with his left hand bandaged due to injuries. — Bernama