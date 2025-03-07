PUTRAJAYA, March 7 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has remanded two individuals, including a former special officer to a member of parliament, for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe of approximately RM500,000 to approve Projek Mesra Rakyat funds.

A MACC source said the four-day remand order, effective from yesterday, was issued by the Putrajaya Magistrates Court following an application by the commission.

The source said both men, in their 30s, were arrested on Wednesday at around 9.30 pm while at the MACC headquarters to provide statements.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects committed the offence last year to facilitate the approval of RM1.5 million under Projek Mesra Rakyat for the supply of Interactive Smart Boards to several schools in Kuala Lumpur.

“The investigation will also focus on the procurement process to verify whether the schools received the correct number of items and specifications,” the source added.

Meanwhile, MACC senior director of Investigations Datuk Zainul Darus confirmed the arrests, saying the case is being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama





