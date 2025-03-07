KUCHING, March 7 — An electrical short circuit caused a minor fire at a Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) laboratory here early today.

Smoke was detected and the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received a call on the incident at 5.19am.

Upon arrival, firefighters from the Batu Lintang fire station found that there was a minor fire at the Nuclear Department laboratory.

“The fire was caused by overloaded electrical wiring and affected 10 per cent of the Laboratory of Food Safety and Quality.

“However, it did not compromise the structural integrity of the building,” Bomba said in a statement yesterday.

Firefighters used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. — The Borneo Post