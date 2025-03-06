KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Astro Audio, the division overseeing Astro’s radio networks including Era FM, has acknowledged the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) statement regarding content posted on Era’s social media platforms and pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

In a statement today, Astro Audio said it would provide the necessary feedback as requested by MCMC and would submit a formal response following the commission’s Notice of Intention to Suspend the License.

“We take this matter seriously and remain committed to upholding regulatory standards and community guidelines across all our platforms,” it said, adding that it deeply regretted the incident and any distress caused.

This comes after controversy erupted over a video featuring three Era FM radio hosts allegedly mocking a Hindu ceremony, which sparked backlash and calls for action against the station.

On March 4, Astro announced that it had suspended the three announcers involved and would strengthen its content review processes to prevent similar incidents.

The same day, MCMC launched an investigation into the matter, confirming that it was working with the police to determine if any laws had been broken.

A day later, Bukit Aman questioned six individuals, including the three suspended radio hosts, as part of the probe.

The police have since submitted their investigation papers to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for further action.