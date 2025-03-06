KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said announced that a nationwide roadshow will begin to gauge public sentiment on the proposed Political Funding Bill, aiming to gather input from voters who typically donate to political parties.

She said she would be meeting party secretaries-general today, after which the law department would be commissioning independent universities to conduct in-depth studies on issues raised regarding the proposed Bill’s content.

To expedite the process, she added that the law department is also planning to organise townhalls to gather additional public feedback.

“So I think it is interesting. So the roadshow that we are doing is very, very important now. But I want to see more public responses. Not necessarily politicians. Although the law will benefit politicians more, but there are three things I raised; political parties, politicians and election campaigns. So these are three levels of donations that usually happens.

“Sometimes you don’t run for elections, but you get the money because they (public) support your vision as the party, or they support you as a person. So we have to study all variables.

“I think the public should have some serious opinions about this,” Azalina said in a press conference today, after meeting stakeholders to discuss the proposed Bill.

