ISKANDAR PUTERI, March 6 — The Johor government aims to expand new paddy fields by 80 hectares this year and next, in a bid to boost rice production and contribute to the nation’s self-sufficiency ratio (SSR).

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Zahari Sarip said the expansion involves 30 hectares in Kahang, Kluang, and 50 hectares in Sungai Balang, Muar, with an allocation of RM2 million.

“The 30-hectare area in Kahang is expected to produce up to 80 tonnes of paddy per season, while the additional 50 hectares in Sungai Balang will increase the total active paddy fields in Johor to 1,693 hectares, with a target yield of 240 tonnes per season.

“The paddy yield from this initiative will be prioritised for the domestic market,” he told reporters after chairing the Jelajah Orang Johor (JOJ)@DUN Parit Raja Proposal Meeting at Kota Iskandar here yesterday.

He said although Johor’s padi fields are outside the national granary scheme, the state government supports efforts to boost rice production and self-sufficiency.

“Johor targets padi productivity per hectare to exceed the national average, and the opening of new paddy fields will continue if needed in the future,” he added

On JOJ, Zahari said the programme aims to provide opportunities for people from various backgrounds to meet state leaders in person.

“Previously, many claimed it was difficult to meet the menteri besar, state executive councillors, or government agency representatives. Through this programme, the public can engage directly with the leadership to voice local issues.

“The JOJ@DUN Parit Raja is the second to be held after the inaugural event in Pontian last month,” he said, adding that the state government plans to organise the programme across all 56 state constituencies in Johor. — Bernama