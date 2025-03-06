KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The issue of e-waste smuggling, the surge in coconut-based product prices, and the perennial rice planting system are among the key topics on the final day of the Dewan Rakyat sitting for the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PN-Setiu) will raise a question during the Minister’s Question Time regarding strict measures to combat e-waste smuggling, following large-scale raids on illegal electronic waste processing factories in several states recently.

Rodziah Ismail (PH-Ampang) is set to bring up concerns about the rising prices of coconut-based products, particularly coconut milk, which could disrupt the entire coconut supply chain and value due to factors such as a shortage of local coconut supply.

Meanwhile, Rushdan Rusmi (PN-Padang Besar) will seek clarification on whether the government plans to introduce policies supporting the transition to a perennial rice planting system to enhance national food security.

Following this session, the sitting will continue with the first reading of the Whistleblower Protection (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the resumption of debates on the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Bill 2025.

The sitting will also see the second reading of the Government Service Efficiency Commitment Bill 2025, the Employees Provident Fund (Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill 2024. — Bernama





