KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — A total of 22,282 Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme applications have been approved since 2015, with the bulk of these applicants being Chinese nationals.

In a parliamentary written reply, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the total approved was from 30,303 applications received between 2015 and 2024.

China recorded a total of 15,053 applications and 10,830 approvals.

The highest number of applications was recorded in 2019, with a total of 7,948 applications, of which 3,598 were approved; whereas the lowest was recorded in 2021, with only 100 applications and 77 approvals which reflected the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tiong was responding to Putrajaya MP Datuk Radzi Jidin who had inquired about a detailed breakdown of the number of MM2H programme applications annually from 2015 to 2024.

Of the five-highest ranking countries based on the numbers of applications and approvals, South Korea and Japan followed after China at 2,056 and 1,675 approvals respectively.

The United Kingdom was the only Western country in the top five ranking at 747 approvals.