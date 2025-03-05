KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh has called on the authorities to provide updates on their investigations into comedian Harith Iskander and Cecilia Yap over their alleged remarks about Islam.

Muhamad Akmal said he supports the swift action taken against three Era FM announcers who mocked Hindus and their Thaipusam rituals but stressed that the law should be applied fairly to all.

“If the three announcers have been investigated and punished by their employers, then what is the current status of the cases involving Cecilia Yap and Harith Iskander, who disparaged the name of Prophet Muhammad and the Islamic faith?

“The law must apply equally to all, without bias or selective enforcement based on the influence of powerful individuals,” he said.

He also called for punitive action to be taken, stressing that no one should be exempted regardless of religion, race, or status.

“As I mentioned previously regarding the ‘Uncle Corn’ issue, we cannot accept the norm of doing something wrong first, then apologising and considering it resolved,” he said.

Yesterday, Astro Audio announced that Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jazmin John Louis Jeffri, and Radin Amir Affendy had been taken off-air until further notice as an internal review is conducted into their actions.

In a video shared on the radio station’s social media platforms, one of its announcers, Azad — popularly known as Pak Azad — was seen mocking how Hindu devotees enter a trance while fulfilling their vows.

His colleagues can be heard shouting “Vel, Vel!” and laughing at his antics. The video, which has since been removed, appears to have been recorded inside the station’s studio.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that the three radio hosts accused of mocking the religious ritual are under investigation.