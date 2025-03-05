KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Police are finalising their investigation into a viral video allegedly showing three radio hosts from Astro-owned Era FM mocking a Hindu religious ceremony.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, when contacted by Bernama, said the investigation papers would be submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) soon.

He said six individuals from the radio station had presented themselves at Bukit Aman police headquarters earlier today to provide statements.

The six arrived at about 10.30am, and the session lasted over two hours, conducted by the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT).

To date, a total of 44 police reports have been filed regarding the incident.

However, the three popular radio hosts were not seen by the media, as the vehicle transporting them avoided the entrance where reporters had gathered. — Bernama