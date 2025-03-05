KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Malaysia is set to sign a strategic partnership agreement with one of the world’s largest chip architecture design companies, based in the United Kingdom, this evening, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s senior press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, said the signing, to be officiated by the prime minister, will transform the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor landscape.

“This partnership was made possible by the MADANI government’s efforts through the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI), the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Economy.

“The prime minister sees this as a key step to boost Malaysia’s technology sector and make the country a major player in the global tech industry,” he said during a livestream today.

Tunku Nashrul added that the partnership makes Malaysia the first country to be named a technology ecosystem partner for the company, positioning the country as a key hub in ASEAN.

“Malaysia will also be the first country in the region where the company will set up its office,” he said.

He noted that the collaboration would enable Malaysian companies to benefit from advanced semiconductor technology and expertise while building a skilled local workforce.

“This will accelerate the growth of a high-skilled workforce and to strengthen the competitiveness of the nation’s technology industry,” he said.

“The launch and signing of this strategic partnership also serve as proof of global investors’ confidence in the MADANI government’s policies, which continue to facilitate high-value collaborations with Malaysia,” he added.