KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025, paving the way for Parliament’s independence from the executive branch.

The passing of the Bill was announced by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul following a majority vote carried out by a collection of voices.

Its predecessor, introduced by then Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman in 1963, was repealed in 1992.

Since its abolishment, Parliament has been placed under the Prime Minister’s Department, with a minister overseeing its operations and administration.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, first tabled the Bill in the Dewan Rakyat on February 24.

The Parliamentary Services Bill 2025 aims to establish parliamentary services as a separate entity from the civil service.

MORE TO COME