KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Police have recorded statements from 21 individuals, including two policemen suspected of stealing RM300,000 in Bukit Jalil recently.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said for now, one of the suspects involved has been temporarily reassigned to the Cheras District Police Headquarters (IPD) Operations Room, while the other may be transferred to Dang Wangi IPD, pending the outcome of the investigation.

“At the moment, they are not being considered for suspension but are temporarily placed under another district police headquarters. The case has been resolved, and the investigation is complete. We are awaiting further instructions from Bukit Aman as it involves public servants,” he said.

Earlier, the media reported that the two suspects, an inspector and a corporal, aged 44 and 34, were arrested on February 23 to assist investigations under Section 380 of the Penal Code.

In a separate development, Rusdi said investigation papers regarding allegations by a woman who claimed that she was sexually harassed by a police officer, will be submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action

On February 11, the media reported that police had recorded statements from five individuals to assist in the investigation of a woman who claimed to have been sexually harassed while giving her statement at a district police headquarters regarding a gathering in the capital on December 19.

Wangsa Maju district police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail was quoted as saying that they had also recorded the statement of the victim’s lawyer. — Bernama