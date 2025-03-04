PUTRAJAYA, March 4 — National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Aro Dagang strongly condemned all forms of conduct that mocks or insults any religion, including Hinduism, which occurred on a local radio station, Era FM.

He said such actions clearly contradict the principles of the Rukun Negara which are the foundation of this country and that the religious and cultural sensitivities in Malaysia should always be safeguarded and respected.

“As a plural country, we must foster a spirit of mutual respect for each other, regardless of religious or racial background. Any act that offends the feelings of other religions should not be tolerated in our multi-racial society,” he said in a statement here today.

Therefore, Aaron called on the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to act in accordance with the provisions under section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) to ensure that any dissemination of content that mocks or insults religion in the mass media is subject to appropriate action.

He also reminded all parties not to incite tension or hatred between religious adherents, and that any action that could threaten the unity and harmony of the country should be taken seriously.

It was reported that Era FM staff were accused of disparaging Hinduism through a recent video that featured a radio presenter imitating the Kavadi dance while shouting ‘Vel Vel’ followed by laughter.

Following that, the 3 Pagi Era radio presenter apologised for the controversial video in a post on Era FM’s Instagram account. — Bernama