KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The Parliamentary Services Bill 2025, set for its second reading in the Dewan Rakyat today, proves Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s bold step toward ensuring Parliament’s independence from the executive branch.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said the decision to separate the powers of Parliament under the Prime Minister’s Department demonstrates Anwar and his cabinet’s commitment to institutional reform following the repeal of the Parliamentary Services Act 1966 in 1992.

“I want to express my gratitude and congratulations to PMX (Anwar) and the cabinet for their courage in ‘freeing’ Parliament to become an independent institution. Since the Act was repealed in 1992, successive prime ministers have avoided addressing this issue, as power remained in their hands.

“This is what sets PMX apart - he walks the talk. He believes Parliament should have its freedom, and he is taking concrete steps to make it happen,” Johari said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme yesterday.

He also described Anwar’s effort to enforce this law as extraordinary, noting that it is only over two years since becoming the prime minister to push for its realisation.

“I believe this will significantly contribute to the development of our country’s democracy... This is the system we should follow - the separation of parliamentary power from the executive. If the bill is passed, it will be a historic moment in our lives, Insya Allah,” he said.

The Parliamentary Services Bill 2025, among others, aims to establish the Parliamentary Service as a separate service from the civil service. It was tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat on Feb 24.

After the Parliamentary Services Act 1966 was repealed in 1992, the Bill opened a new chapter to further strengthen the institution of Parliament, thus proving the MADANI Government’s agenda to implement institutional reforms with the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches.

Since the Act was repealed, Parliament has been placed under the Prime Minister’s Department and there is a minister who supervises the movement and administration of Parliament.

Meanwhile, regarding the proposed establishment of the Parliamentary Services Council (MPP) under the bill, Johari said its members would include representatives from both the government and the opposition, thus ensuring that all decisions are reached through consensus.

He said the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025 also stipulates that every decision made by the MPP, whether administrative or financial, must receive the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“The Agong still has supreme power. His Majesty may call the MPP to amend certain decisions. This means the MPP’s decisions are not absolute, but they do not require Cabinet approval,” he added. — Bernama