KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The High Court here today allowed the government’s application to stay payments of pension arrears to 531,976 pensioners amounting to RM1.7 billion, which is based on their final salary according to the 2016 Public Services Department Circular, pending the disposal of its appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh decided after hearing the submissions by Senior Federal Counsel Ahmad Hanir Hambaly @ Arwi, representing the government and the Director-General of the Public Service, and lawyer Datuk Dr Abd Shukor Ahmad, representing Aminah Ahmad.

“After considering the affidavits and submissions from both parties, I find that there are special circumstances to allow the stay. There is no order as to costs,” said the judge.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed the respondent’s application to stay the decision.

The government filed the stay application against a High Court decision which allowed Aminah’s judicial review and ordered the Public Service Department (PSD and the government to pay the pension arrears within three months, starting Jan 16.

More to come





