KOTA BARU, March 3 – A mosque in Kuala Krai, Kelantan has again caught attention this Ramadan for offering a massive amount of allowance for an imam to lead tarawih prayers whoch occurs every night during the holy month.

Sinar Harian reported that while Tengku Muhammad Faris Petra Mosque initially offers RM6,000 per month, but contributions from worshippers often push the amount into five figures.

“In terms of payment, the mosque has set a base amount of RM6,000, but contributions from worshippers often increase this to five figures, as they donate and give alms to support the tarawih imam.

“We usually open a Ramadan fund for worshippers to donate, and this is also given to the imam. Accommodation, food, and transportation are also provided free of charge,” its chief imam Ahmad Maher Safiain reportedly said.

He said the substantial remuneration has drawn applications from individuals in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Egypt, all keen to lead prayers at the mosque.

However, the mosque prioritises local hafiz (Quran memorisers) over foreign imams.

Ahmed Maher said the mosque wants an imam with a melodious yet strong voice and skilled Quranic recitation to enhance the spiritual experience of worshippers.

“This is important because during this blessed month, when rewards are multiplied, we want the imam’s recitation to touch the hearts of the congregation.

“It also serves as an attraction for people to come to the mosque and increase their acts of worship,” he said.

Last year, a post from the mosque’s Facebook page gained widespread attention by offering a RM6,000 payment for tarawih imams throughout the Ramadan month.

Ahmed Maher was then quoted saying the move was aimed at elevating the prestige of the role, which he said is not as easy as it seems.

Ahmad also explained that receiving a four-figure payment as a tarawih imam is not a new practice in this country, pointing to how a mosque in Kuala Lumpur would even offer a compensation of RM1,000 just for leading prayers for a single night,