KOTA KINABALU, March 2 —Sabah’s Paitan district has recovered from floods, with the two remaining temporary evacuation centres (PPS) there officially closed as of 8 pm today.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, meanwhile, reported that 350 people from 102 families remain sheltered in five PPS in the Telupid district.

“Six villages in Telupid are still affected by floods,” the statement said.

Telupid and Paitan are located in Sabah’s interior, approximately 200 kilometres and 230 km east of Kota Kinabalu, respectively. — Bernama